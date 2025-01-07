Articolo pubblicato originariamente su Mondoweiss. Traduzione a cura della redazione di Bocche Scucite

Foto di copertina: Una foto della Porta di Brandeburgo a Berlino illuminata con la bandiera israeliana, condivisa dal cancelliere tedesco Olaf Scholz su Twitter/X con la didascalia “In solidarity with #Israel” il 7 ottobre 2023.

Da oltre un anno, la Germania partecipa attivamente all’uccisione e alla disumanizzazione dei palestinesi fornendo sostegno politico, finanziario, militare e legale a Israele. La complicità della Germania nelle atrocità di Israele deve cessare.

Lettera aperta indirizzata al governo federale tedesco

Con estremo orrore assistiamo al genocidio in atto commesso da Israele contro il popolo palestinese. Siamo profondamente turbati. Proviamo dolore e siamo indignati di fronte a questo palese disprezzo per la vita – un disprezzo che il governo tedesco si aspetta che accettiamo come necessario e normale. Per oltre un anno, il governo tedesco ha partecipato attivamente all’uccisione e alla disumanizzazione dei palestinesi fornendo sostegno politico, finanziario, militare e legale a Israele. La complicità della Germania nelle atrocità di Israele deve cessare.

Noi sottoscritti chiediamo al governo tedesco di schierarsi incrollabilmente dalla parte della giustizia e del diritto internazionale; di esercitare pressioni su Israele affinché ponga immediatamente fine alle uccisioni, alle menomazioni e alla distruzione della vita dei palestinesi; e di rivalutare completamente la sua posizione e le sue attività politiche, considerando che le istituzioni statali, i partiti politici e i politici tedeschi hanno, per la maggior parte, sostenuto le atrocità commesse dall’esercito israeliano.

I crimini atroci di Israele, compresi i crimini di guerra e i crimini contro l’umanità, sono ben documentati dalle Nazioni Unite e dalle principali organizzazioni per i diritti umani. La Corte Internazionale di Giustizia (ICJ) ha infatti stabilito che esiste un rischio reale e immediato che le azioni di Israele a Gaza possano equivalere a un genocidio.1 Il bilancio ufficiale dei morti palestinesi a Gaza è di 42.718, con molti ancora sepolti sotto le macerie e molti altri che stanno morendo per la diffusione di malattie evitabili.2 Decine di migliaia di persone sono rimaste ferite, molte invalide a vita, tra cui migliaia di bambini che hanno perso uno o più arti.3 Israele ha affamato la popolazione, ha raso al suolo interi quartieri e ha distrutto tutte le infrastrutture vitali, tra cui la produzione di cibo, i sistemi sanitari ed educativi.4 L’esercito israeliano ha sfollato la stragrande maggioranza della popolazione di Gaza e per coloro che fuggono non c’è un posto sicuro dove andare, poiché l’esercito bombarda regolarmente quelle che dichiara essere zone sicure.5 Dall’inizio di ottobre 2024, Israele ha completamente assediato il nord di Gaza e reso impossibile la vita umana con l’apparente piano di scacciare definitivamente la popolazione palestinese.6 In Cisgiordania, i coloni israeliani hanno intensificato i loro attacchi, spesso sotto la protezione dell’esercito israeliano, distruggendo terre e proprietà palestinesi. I soldati israeliani e, in diversi casi, i coloni hanno ucciso più di 700 palestinesi dal 7 ottobre 2023.7 L’esercito israeliano effettua anche regolari incursioni militari su larga scala demolendo le case e le proprietà.

Primi firmatari (in ordine alfabetico):

Tarik Abou-Chadi, Professor of European Politics, University of Oxford​​​​​​​, UK​​​​​​​

Ghassan Abu-Sittah, Plastic, Reconstructive, and Aesthetic Surgeon, Professor of Conflict Medicine, Rector at University of Glasgow, UK

Hanna Al Taher, researcher/lecturer, TUD, Germany

Schirin Amir-Moazami, Professor of Islam in Europe, FU Berlin, Germany

Grażyna Baranowska, Professor of Migration Law and Human Rights, FAU Erlangen-Nürnberg, Germany

Michael Barenboim, violinist, Professor at the Barenboim-Said Akademie, Germany

Ulrike Bergermann, Professor of Media Studies, HBK Braunschweig, Germany

Christine Binzel, Professor of Economics: Economy and Society of the Middle East, FAU Erlangen-Nürnberg, Germany

Manuela Boatcă, Professor of Sociology and Head of School of the Global Studies Programme, University of Freiburg, Germany

Robin Celikates, Professor of Philosophy, Freie Universität Berlin, Germany

Sawsan Chebli, politician, activist, former secretary of state, Germany

Gwyneth Daniel, Psychotherapist and Writer, UK Palestine Mental Health Network

Dr. Marion Detjen, history lecturer​​​​​​​, Bard College Berlin​​​​​​​, Germany​​​​​​​

Tomer Dotan-Dreyfus, author, Berlin, Germany

Angélique Eijpe, former Dutch diplomat, resigned from the Dutch foreign service over Dutch Gaza policy, The Hague, The Netherlands

Dr. Dörthe Engelcke, Acting Head of the Centre of Expertise for the Law of Arab and Islamic Countries, Max Planck Institute for Comparative and International Private Law

Christine Engels, Lawyer, Berlin, Germany

Helen Fares, journalist, activist, host, podcaster and business psychologist, Germany

Isabel Feichtner, Professor of Public Law and International Economic Law, University of Würzburg, Germany

Deborah Feldman, author, Germany/USA

Khaled Furani, Sociology & Anthropology Department, Tel-Aviv University (al-Sheikh Muwannis), Israel

Rita Giacaman, Professor, Institute of Community and Public Health, Birzeit University, West Bank, occupied Palestinian territory

Dr. Mads Gilbert, Professor (em) dr.med., Senior consultant, Clinic of Emergency Medicine, University Hospital of North Norway, Tromsø, Norway ​​​​​

Neve Gordon, Professor of Human Rights, Queen Mary University of London, UK

Jens Hanssen, Professor and Director of the Orient-Institut Beirut (OIB), Lebanon

Amira Hass, daughter of survivors of the German led genocide of Jews

Faryda Hussein, Dutch civil servant, former EU staff, co-founder of Diversité Europe – EU staff association who set up Brussels based movement of civil servants protesting against genocide, Brussels, Belgium

Isabelle Ihring, Professor of Social Work, Protestant University of Applied Sciences Freiburg, Germany

Dr. Samah Jabr, Consultant psychiatrist, Head of the Mental health unit, Palestinian Ministry of Health​​​​​​​

Nasrin Karimi, Lawyer, Berlin, Germany

Rashid Khalidi, Edward Said Professor Emeritus of Modern Arab Studies, Columbia University, USA

Laleh Khalili, Al Qasimi Professor of Gulf Studies, University of Exeter, UK

Hanna Kienzler, Professor of Global Health, King’s College London, UK

Phillippe Koch, Lawyer, Berlin, Germany

Jana Krause, Professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Oslo and Director of the MA program in Peace and Conflict Studies (PECOS), Norway

Dr. Andreas Krieg, senior lecturer, School of Security Studies, King’s College London, ​​​​​​​UK

Antony Loewenstein, independent journalist and author of “The Palestine Laboratory”, Sydney, Australia

Omar Shahabudin McDoom, Associate Professor, London School of Economics, UK

Hanna Meißner, Professor for Interdisciplinary Women‘s and Gender Studies, TU Berlin, Germany

Carmen Mörsch, Professor for Art Education, Mainz Academy of Arts, Johannes Gutenberg University, Germany​​​​​​​

A. Dirk Moses, Professor of International Relations, City College of New York, CUNY, USA

Dr. Alex Müller, physician and research associate, Charité Center for Global Health, Berlin, Germany

Tahani Nadim, Research Professor, Ruhr-Universität Bochum and College for Social Sciences and Humanities, Germany

Ilan Pappé, Professor at University of Exter, Israeli Historian, Author, UK

Dr. Hanna Pfeifer, Head of Research Area “Societal Peace and Internal Security”, Institute for Peace Research and Security Policy at the University of Hamburg (IFSH), Germany

Thomas Piketty, Professor at EHESS and at the Paris School of Economics, Paris, France

Jean-Philippe Platteau, Emeritus Professor of Economics, University of Namur, Belgium

Dr. Sharri Plonski, Senior Lecturer in International Politics, Queen Mary University of London, UK

Dr. Laila Prager, Anthropologist, Hamburg, Germany

Nicola Pratt, Professor of the International Politics of the Middle East, University of Warwick, UK

Dr. Nils Riecken, Research Associate, Institute of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Ruhr-Universität Bochum, Germany

Emilia Roig, author, France

E. Natalie Rothman, Israeli citizen and Professor of History, University of Toronto, Canada

Nadija Samour, Lawyer, Berlin, Germany

Dr. Benjamin Schuetze, Senior Researcher, Arnold-Bergstraesser-Institute (ABI), Freiburg, Germany

Melanie Schweizer, Lawyer, Civil Servant, Berlin, Germany

Raz Segal, Associate Professor of Holocaust and Genocide Studies and Endowed Professor in the Study of Modern Genocide, Stockton University​​​​​​​, USA

Martin Shaw, sociologist of global politics, war and genocide, Research Professor at the Institut Barcelona d’Estudis Internacionals (IBEI) and Emeritus Professor of International Relations and Politics of the University of Sussex

Annelle Sheline, former Foreign Affairs Officer with the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor’s Office of Near East Affairs, Washington DC, USA

Avi Shlaim, FBA Emeritus Professor of International Relations, St Antony’s College, Oxford, UK

Marc Siegel, Professor of Film Studies, Johannes Gutenberg-Universität Mainz, Germany ​​​​​​​

Raji Sourani, Palestinian lawyer, Director of the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights

Hanan Toukan, Associate Professor, Bard College, Berlin, Germany

Dr. Lewis Turner, Senior Lecturer in International Politics, Newcastle University, UK

Johanna Ray Vollhardt, Associate Professor of Psychology, Clark University, and affiliated with the Strassler Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies​​​​​​​, USA​​​​​​​

Anosha Wahidi, Lawyer, Civil Servant and anti-racism advocate, Berlin, Germany

Berber van der Woude, former diplomat and policy advisor at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Leiden, The Netherlands

Liesbeth Zegveld, Attorney (Amsterdam), Professor humanitarian law reparation University of Amsterdam, Netherlands

Aram Ziai, Professor of Development and Postcolonial Studies, University of Kassel, Germany

